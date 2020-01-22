Yiddish has been described as a language without a country. But it’s deeply woven into the fabric of the United States.

And it’s not just Jewish people who have a connection to Yiddish. Goys do, too — from bagels and bubbes to kvelling and kvetching.

In the last century, Yiddish has become a huge part of the American vernacular — and comedy. Vaudeville, Mel Brooks, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and other forms of entertainment have thrust the language into the spotlight.

How has Yiddish changed America? And how has America changed Yiddish?

Produced by Kathryn Fink.