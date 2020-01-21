Attorney Bryan Stevenson’s book, “Just Mercy,” has become a central text in changing how Americans discuss the issues of incarceration and capital punishment.

The book tells the story of Stevenson’s attempts to free a wrongly-accused black man in Alabama named Walter McMillian who’s on death row.

Since that case in 1993, Stevenson has founded a nonprofit, the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), and has advocated for the release of over 140 prisoners facing capital punishment.

Now, the memoir is now a movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

What was it like watching such a seminal memory be turned into a biopic? What is his nonprofit hoping to achieve in 2020?

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman