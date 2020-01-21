The Strategic King: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Visionary Leadership
In partnership with WNYC and the Apollo Theater, we examine the legacy of Dr. King's leadership.
Attorney Bryan Stevenson’s book, “Just Mercy,” has become a central text in changing how Americans discuss the issues of incarceration and capital punishment.
The book tells the story of Stevenson’s attempts to free a wrongly-accused black man in Alabama named Walter McMillian who’s on death row.
Since that case in 1993, Stevenson has founded a nonprofit, the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), and has advocated for the release of over 140 prisoners facing capital punishment.
Now, the memoir is now a movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.
What was it like watching such a seminal memory be turned into a biopic? What is his nonprofit hoping to achieve in 2020?
Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman
A new cabinet in Russia, Iran takes responsibility for shooting down a plane and Parnas goes public.
The Senate impeachment trial will begin in earnest. Virginia ratifies the Equal Rights Amendment. The Houston Astros are caught cheating.
"I am constantly in fear. I think I have a lot of potential, but I sometimes think I could’ve done so much more. There are so many people like me out there," a listener told us.