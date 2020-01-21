Splitting Up, But In It Together: Divorce In 2020
A member of the 1A Text Club says: "I am really lucky to have a friend for a husband and an ex-husband. But I know it's really about the work and dedication than the luck."
Attorney Bryan Stevenson’s book, “Just Mercy,” has become a central text in changing how Americans discuss the issues of incarceration and capital punishment.
The book tells the story of Stevenson’s attempts to free a wrongly-accused black man in Alabama named Walter McMillian who’s on death row.
Since that case in 1993, Stevenson has founded a nonprofit, the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), and has advocated for the release of over 140 prisoners facing capital punishment.
Now, the memoir is now a movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.
What was it like watching such a seminal memory be turned into a biopic? What is his nonprofit hoping to achieve in 2020?
Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman
A member of the 1A Text Club says: "I am really lucky to have a friend for a husband and an ex-husband. But I know it's really about the work and dedication than the luck."
Bryan Stevenson's memoir has changed the way we talk about capital punishment. Now, it's being turned into a movie.
In partnership with WNYC and the Apollo Theater, we examine the legacy of Dr. King's leadership.
A new cabinet in Russia, Iran takes responsibility for shooting down a plane and Parnas goes public.