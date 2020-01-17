As protesters take to the streets in Iran over a downed Ukranian airliner, the State Department canceled a classified Congressional briefing that was supposed to focus on U.S.-Iranian relations and embassy security.

More from Politico:

“Staff are furious,” a House aide said about the scuttled embassy security session. “This briefing is required by law every month, and today’s was the most important we’ve had scheduled in a long time. The State Department has given us no explanation whatsoever.”

And this is what Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was indicted on campaign finance violations, had to say about his activity in Ukraine:

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president… Why would President Zelenskiy’s inner circle, or Minister Avakov, or all these people, or President Poroshenko meet with me? Who am I? They were told to meet with me.”

And in the middle of all that, President Donald Trump signed a “Phase One” trade deal with China. We talked about it earlier this week, and we’ll give you the latest updates on what impact the deal could have.

We wrap up another busy week in global news.