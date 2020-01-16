The Apple logo is seen outside the Apple Store in Washington, DC.

The Apple logo is seen outside the Apple Store in Washington, DC. ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Should the government be able to access the locked phones of convicted or accused criminals?

That issue has cropped up again after the FBI asked Apple to provide data on two iPhones which belonged to a gunman responsible for the shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, last month.

Apple said it gave the FBI all the data it has. Further, the company has repeatedly stated it does not have access to information stored only on a locked, encrypted iPhone, and it will not build a bypass. To do so, according to Apple, would set a dangerous precedent for cybersecurity.

Should the government force Apple and other tech companies to decrypt these devices? Does it matter who the device belongs to?

We examine these questions and answer yours.

Produced by Morgan Givens.

Guests

  • Julian Sanchez Senior fellow, Cato Institute; @normative
  • Jennifer Daskal Professor, faculty director, The Tech, Law, Security Program at American University's Washington College of Law; @jendaskal
  • Kara Swisher Editor-at-large, Recode; host, Recode Decode podcast; opinion contributor, The New York Times; @karaswisher

