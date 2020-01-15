Politics and Partisanship: Steve Inskeep On What The 1856 Election Tells Us About 2020
Why are there so many things called Fremont? The Morning Edition co-host tells us about the 19th century political couple that inspired the name.
The House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump is set to advance to its next phase. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House would vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday.
The expected Senate trial will be just the third time in U.S. history that a president has undergone this part of the impeachment process.
White House officials believe at least four Republican senators will break from the rank and file and vote to call witnesses in the probe.
What does a Senate trial look like? What can we expect?
Produced by Stacia Brown.
