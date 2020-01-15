Politics and Partisanship: Steve Inskeep On What The 1856 Election Tells Us About 2020
Why are there so many things called Fremont? The Morning Edition co-host tells us about the 19th century political couple that inspired the name.
Fewer than 80 thousand votes across Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania swung the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.
The blue collar, union-heavy workforce that was once a reliable base of Democratic support in these states had unexpectedly crossed party lines.
Was this an anomaly, or is the Democratic Party’s base undergoing a more permanent realignment?
For this edition of 1A Across America, we’re visiting three areas of Michigan to explore shifting political allegiances ahead of the 2020 election.
Show and text by James Morrison.
1A Across America is funded through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting.
