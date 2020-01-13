President Donald Trump announced that he expects to sign the Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15 or shortly thereafter.

The deal, which was agreed in principle last month, will reduce tariffs, boost Chinese purchases of American goods and address intellectual property concerns.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to visit Washington D.C. to sign the deal.

What does this trade deal mean for the U.S. and the global economy? Where do both countries go from here?

