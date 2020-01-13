Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min speaks during the State Council Information Office press conference in Beijing.

President Donald Trump announced that he expects to sign the Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15 or shortly thereafter.

The deal, which was agreed in principle last month, will reduce tariffs, boost Chinese purchases of American goods and address intellectual property concerns.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to visit Washington D.C. to sign the deal.

What does this trade deal mean for the U.S. and the global economy? Where do both countries go from here?

Guests

  • Peter Navarro Director, the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy; chief trade adviser to President Donald Trump
  • Shawn Donnan Senior writer, Bloomberg News; @sdonnan
  • Fred Hochberg Former chairman & president, U.S. Export-Import Bank; author, "Trade Is Not a Four-Letter Word: How Six Everyday Products Make the Case for Trade"; @fredhochberg
  • John Boyd, Jr. Fourth-generation farmer; founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association; @jwboydnbfa
