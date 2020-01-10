Kiahan Bellchambers (R) and her brother Jesse, stand in the ruins of their house which was destroyed during wildfires in Batlow, in New South Wales

Kiahan Bellchambers (R) and her brother Jesse, stand in the ruins of their house which was destroyed during wildfires in Batlow, in New South Wales SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Around the world, fallout continues over the assassination of Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. After retaliatory ballistic missile attacks by Iran, President Donald Trump told the world that Iran seems to be standing down.

But after those comments, Iranian officials committed to “harsher revenge.”

An Al-Shabab attack on a base in Kenya took the lives of three Americans.

Meanwhile, scientists estimate that wildfires in Australia have killed at least 25 people and around a billion animals during one of the worst fire seasons on record.

And oh yeah, — Megxit.

We cover those headlines and more on this week’s global edition of the News Roundup.

Guests

  • Peter Bergen CNN national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of "Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos"; @peterbergencnn
  • Daniel Kurtz-Phelan Executive editor, Foreign Affairs; author, "The China Mission: George Marshall's Unfinished War, 1945-1947"; @dankurtzphelan
  • Anne McElvoy Senior editor, The Economist; editor, Economist Radio; based in London;@annemcelvoy

