Unplugged: When Governments Cut Internet Access
Around the world, fallout continues over the assassination of Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. After retaliatory ballistic missile attacks by Iran, President Donald Trump told the world that Iran seems to be standing down.
But after those comments, Iranian officials committed to “harsher revenge.”
An Al-Shabab attack on a base in Kenya took the lives of three Americans.
Meanwhile, scientists estimate that wildfires in Australia have killed at least 25 people and around a billion animals during one of the worst fire seasons on record.
We cover those headlines and more on this week’s global edition of the News Roundup.
After a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases that housed American soldiers, could the conflict escalate?
With less than a month until the Iowa caucuses, who is pulling ahead? And what's on the horizon in statehouses around the country?
The denomination is set to split over same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ pastors.