Iran launched missiles Wednesday that struck at least two military bases in Iraq that housed U.S. troops. Satellite photos of the sites show extensive damage as a result of the attack.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has taken the impeachment trial into his own hands by putting forward a set of impeachment trial rules without Democratic support. Whether or not the Senate will call witnesses and release documents will be determined after opening arguments are made.

Puerto Rico is waiting for billions of dollars in federal aid that was due after hurricanes that struck two years ago as it recovers from a major earthquake that struck Tuesday morning.

We cover the biggest domestic headlines on the News Roundup.