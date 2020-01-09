Politics and Partisanship: Steve Inskeep On What The 1856 Election Tells Us About 2020
Why are there so many things called Fremont? The Morning Edition co-host tells us about the 19th century political couple that inspired the name.
Is the U.S. going to war with Iran?
After ballistic missiles struck Iraqi airbases holding American troops on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump said that Iran appeared to be standing down. But the president called on NATO to become more involved in the conflict and announced a new sanctions campaign.
Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt wrote in The New York Times, :
After storming to the edge of a cliff this week, early indications suggest that the United States and Iran apparently have decided they do not want to jump, at least not yet.
With initial battle assessments indicating that no Americans were killed in Iranian strikes on two military bases in Iraq on Tuesday, President Trump may not feel the punch-back-or-lose-face pressure he would have confronted with high troop casualties.
We unpack the latest developments.
Produced by Kathryn Fink.
