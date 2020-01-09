On The Trail: It’s An Election Year, Charlie Brown
They say knowledge is power, and there’s no better place to acquire knowledge than the World Wide Web.
That makes the internet a target for those trying to limit the flow of information.
Authoritarian governments across the world have embraced the idea of “digital sovereignty,” or the state control of the internet as a right of its governance.
Regimes can censor search engine results, block entire websites or throw a kill switch and cause an “internet blackout.” Such decisions can have implications far outside a country’s borders.
But how does controlling the internet intersect with controlling people? And how do we work towards a more open internet for the future?
This is the second in a series of shows pitched and selected by our listeners. Hear our first segment, which was about homeschooling regulations, here
Produced by Haili Blassingame.
