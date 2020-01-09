They say knowledge is power, and there’s no better place to acquire knowledge than the World Wide Web.

That makes the internet a target for those trying to limit the flow of information.

Authoritarian governments across the world have embraced the idea of “digital sovereignty,” or the state control of the internet as a right of its governance.

Regimes can censor search engine results, block entire websites or throw a kill switch and cause an “internet blackout.” Such decisions can have implications far outside a country’s borders.

But how does controlling the internet intersect with controlling people? And how do we work towards a more open internet for the future?

Produced by Haili Blassingame.