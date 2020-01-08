On The Trail: It’s An Election Year, Charlie Brown
With less than a month until the Iowa caucuses, who is pulling ahead? And what's on the horizon in statehouses around the country?
Leaders in the United Methodist Church are expected to announce a split in the nation’s third-largest Christian denomination over the issue of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
A “traditionalist” denomination would spin off from the main Methodist branch, allowing it to continue to deny LGBTQ people marriage and ordination. The plan would need to be approved in May at the worldwide Methodist conference.
If the proposal were adopted, each Methodist congregation would get to decide which branch of the church to join, whether that be the “traditionalist” denomination or any other new denominations that form as a result.
What does this mean for worshippers across the country? Has this happened before?
Produced by Danielle Knight.
The denomination is set to split over same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ pastors.
