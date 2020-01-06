The News Roundup – International
The United States has killed one of Iran's top military leaders, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Now what?
In The Democracy Rebellion, journalist Hedrick Smith travels the country in search of Americans working to level the democratic playing field.
He identifies six states where grassroots movements are doing just that.
In conversation with activists and volunteers, Smith finds an army of Americans mobilizing over issues like gerrymandering, campaign financing and voting rights.
And 2018 represented a key election cycle for political reform.. Americans voted in favor of change. They supported redistricting, campaign finance and voting rights reforms.
As we enter a new election year, what role will these grassroots activists play? What’s working and what’s not for these movements?
Trump continues to spotlight the economy in his bid for reelection... and at least one Republican in the Senate says she'd be open to witnesses in the president's impeachment trial.
The first show in our listener-suggested series looks at homeschooling.
CNN's Peter Bergen reviews the past decade in foreign policy and tells us where we're headed next.