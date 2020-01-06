In The Democracy Rebellion, journalist Hedrick Smith travels the country in search of Americans working to level the democratic playing field.

He identifies six states where grassroots movements are doing just that.

In conversation with activists and volunteers, Smith finds an army of Americans mobilizing over issues like gerrymandering, campaign financing and voting rights.

And 2018 represented a key election cycle for political reform.. Americans voted in favor of change. They supported redistricting, campaign finance and voting rights reforms.

As we enter a new election year, what role will these grassroots activists play? What’s working and what’s not for these movements?

Produced by Haili Blassingame