In April of 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump made his first-ever major foreign policy address to the conservative Center for National Interest.

In it, candidate Trump slammed President Barack Obama for pulling troops out of Iraq, for failing to adhere to a “red line” in Syria and for “picking fights with our oldest friends.”

A lot has changed in American foreign policy since Trump took the stage in 2016.

The U.S. embassy in Iraq has been under siege twice this week. Protesters managed to breach the walls of the compound on Tuesday, before being dispersed with tear gas.

We unpack that and other problems facing America around the globe with CNN national security analyst Peter Bergen. His new book is called “Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos.”

Produced by Paige Osburn.