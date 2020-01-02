A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia.

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

People choose to homeschool their children for a variety of reasons. Maybe they want their child to focus on a certain part of the curriculum. Maybe their child has special needs. Maybe their child has a hard time learning in a classroom environment.

But whatever the reason, there are still guidelines for how a child can be homeschooled.

But who gets to decide what those regulations are? And how are they enforced?

This is the first in a series of shows pitched and selected by you, our listeners. We’ll be spotlighting them all through January.

  • Jerusha Lofland 1A listener; @ICT_Pinup
  • Brian Ray President, National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI); @nheri2010
  • Samantha Field Policy advocate, Coalition for Responsible Home Education; @samanthapfield

