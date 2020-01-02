From Texas To Minnesota: 1A Across America In 2019 (Rebroadcast)
1A Across America has done a lot in its first year. Find out where the team heads next.
People choose to homeschool their children for a variety of reasons. Maybe they want their child to focus on a certain part of the curriculum. Maybe their child has special needs. Maybe their child has a hard time learning in a classroom environment.
But whatever the reason, there are still guidelines for how a child can be homeschooled.
But who gets to decide what those regulations are? And how are they enforced?
This is the first in a series of shows pitched and selected by you, our listeners. We’ll be spotlighting them all through January.
Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman
1A Across America has done a lot in its first year. Find out where the team heads next.
What's the scoop on Goop?
The "Our Love" singer talks with us about her new record "Remind Me Tomorrow," and more.
She was attacked in 2015. She was named Glamour's "woman of the year" in 2016. Now, in 2019, she's telling her story in her own words.