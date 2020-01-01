1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be. That means talking and listening to the people that the national media often just likes to talk about.

That’s why we launched our project 1A Across America in collaboration with six public radio stations around the nation last fall.

In our first year, we heard from Latinos in Houston about why they vote the way they do. We spoke to Native American women about being a “first” in office.

Republican women in Kansas told us how they navigate today’s politics…and young conservatives in Alabama told us their beliefs represent a changing America.

We explored the U.S.-Mexico border with a church group in a dusty blue Subaru, and met with Somali Americans for an open and honest conversation in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

We revisit some of the reporting Across America has done this year.

And, just a note: we’re not done.

We have more than 300 days until the 2020 presidential election, so tell us what you want our Across America team to explore. Find how to contact them here.

Produced by Amanda Williams, James Morrison and Danielle Knight.

Our Partners:

WBHM; serving the greater Birmingham, Alabama region

Michigan Radio; airs across Southeast Michigan, Flint and West Michigan

KUNC; Community Radio for Northern Colorado

Houston Public Media News 88.7; serves the Greater Houston region

KMUW; airs across the greater Wichita, Kansas, region

MPR News;, signal can be heard by 95 percent of Minnesotans

1A Across America is funded through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting.