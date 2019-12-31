Writing Feeling Into Song With Sharon Van Etten (Rebroadcast)
The "Our Love" singer talks with us about her new record "Remind Me Tomorrow," and more.
For years, Chanel Miller was known only as “Emily Doe”.
In 2015, she was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner, a “star swimmer” at Stanford University. The case sparked a national debate about justice and leniency.
We talk with her about her new book, “Know My Name,” which tells her story as a sister, daughter, artist and stand-up comedian.
We speak frankly about the subject of sexual assault during this conversation. If you’re a survivor of sexual assault and are seeking support, you can reach out to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, at 1-800-656-4673. You can call the hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Produced by Kathryn Fink.
She was attacked in 2015. She was named Glamour's "woman of the year" in 2016. Now, in 2019, she's telling her story in her own words.
