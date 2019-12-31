Chanel Miller speaks onstage at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Chanel Miller speaks onstage at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Glamour

For years, Chanel Miller was known only as “Emily Doe”.

In 2015, she was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner, a “star swimmer” at Stanford University. The case sparked a national debate about justice and leniency.

We talk with her about her new book, “Know My Name,” which tells her story as a sister, daughter, artist and stand-up comedian.

We speak frankly about the subject of sexual assault during this conversation. If you’re a survivor of sexual assault and are seeking support, you can reach out to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, at 1-800-656-4673. You can call the hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Produced by Kathryn Fink.

Guests

  • Chanel Miller Author, "Know My Name: A Memoir"

