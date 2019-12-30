The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NCAA announced earlier this year that it would open the door for college athletes to begin profiting from their names, images and likenesses “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

Michael Drake, chair of the NCAA Board of Directors, released a statement, saying “we must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.”

The unanimous decision to modify those rules came after lawmakers from several states pressured the NCAA.

But does this really represent a change?

How long would it take to implement compensation for college athletes?

Produced by Kathryn Fink.

Guests

  • Andy Schwarz Antitrust economist, OSKR consulting firm; co-founder, The Historical Basketball League; @andyhre
  • Tyler Tynes Staff writer, The Ringer; @TylerRickyTynes
  • Luke Bonner Former college and professional basketball player; co-founder, College Athletes Players Association; @LukeyBonner

Topics + Tags

Most Recent Shows

The News Roundup – Domestic

Friday, Dec 27 2019New emails surface that suggest the White House stopped aid to Ukraine following Trump's infamous phone call. Boeing replaces its CEO.

Listen