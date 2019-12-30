The News Roundup – International
Cuba appoints its first prime minister in decades. French protests shut down public transportation.
The NCAA announced earlier this year that it would open the door for college athletes to begin profiting from their names, images and likenesses “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
Michael Drake, chair of the NCAA Board of Directors, released a statement, saying “we must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.”
The unanimous decision to modify those rules came after lawmakers from several states pressured the NCAA.
But does this really represent a change?
How long would it take to implement compensation for college athletes?
New emails surface that suggest the White House stopped aid to Ukraine following Trump's infamous phone call. Boeing replaces its CEO.
The Hollywood icon trades the red carpet for the Capitol steps.
The creative director for Whitney Houston's new memoir is called "A Song For You."