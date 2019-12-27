The News Roundup – International
Five people have been sentenced to death and three others to life in prison for their involvement in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A Saudi investigation into the matter determined that the murder was not premeditated — but prominent experts disagree.
Cuba has named its first prime minister in more than four decades. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel appointed tourism minister Manuel Marrero Cruz to the position in order to reportedly lighten the presidential workload.
French President Emmanuel Macron is attempting to make peace with protesters upset over suggested reforms to the country’s pension plan. Nationwide strikes have left schools, hospitals, and public transportation understaffed.
