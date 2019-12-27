The News Roundup – Domestic

US President Donald Trump speaks at the signing ceremony for S.1709, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the signing ceremony for S.1709, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Newly released emails suggest that less than two hours after President Donald Trump’s infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House ordered the Pentagon to freeze security aid to Ukraine.

Boeing fired its CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, over his handling of a company crisis induced by two high-profile plane crashes that killed 346 people. He was swiftly replaced by “turnaround expert” Dave Calhoun.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that the rate of homelessness in the United State is up for a third year in a row. Critics, including President Trump, blame California.

We cover the biggest national headlines and more on the News Roundup.

  • Michael Wilner White House correspondent, McClatchy; @mawilner
  • Alexandra Jaffe National political reporter, AP; @ajjaffe
  • Eva McKend Congressional correspondent, Spectrum News; @evamckend

