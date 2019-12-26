Robyn Crawford and Whitney Houston met as teenagers. Crawford was an athlete, Houston an aspiring singer.

And they became best friends, and eventually lovers, although Houston broke off their romance after two years.

Their friendship and the working relationship lasted for 20.

The Guardian described Crawford as “one of the very few people [Houston] could trust” as “the star’s celebrity increased.”

Crawford told Lena Waithe about their relationship in an interview for Oprah Magazine.

We were a team. We always knew she had a bigger purpose, and we were ready for this. We were fearless, ferocious, intelligent, beautiful, strong, and determined. She had me, I had her. And our eyes never left each other. But I knew my role. I was the number two.

We hear from Robyn Crawford about all that and more.