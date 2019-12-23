Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron arrive for Lionsgate's special screening of "Bombshell" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron arrive for Lionsgate's special screening of "Bombshell" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

“Bombshell” is the retelling of a scandal that rocked America’s preeminent conservative news outlet.

Fox News founder Roger Ailes, played in the film by John Lithgow, is a serial perpetrator of sexual harassment who rules the network with an iron fist and treats his female employees as objects of desire.

It’s a complicated subject and remains fresh in the minds of many Americans some four years on from the initial story.

How does the movie portray the scandal? How does it deviate from the real-life events?

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman.

Guests

  • Debra Katz Civil rights lawyer and founding partner, Katz, Marshall & Banks, LLP; @DebraKatzKMB
  • John Horn Host, KPCC's "The Frame"; @jghorn
  • Paul Farhi Media reporter, The Washington Post; @farhip

Topics + Tags

