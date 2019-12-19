The House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening. Democratic lawmakers say the president has abused his power and obstructed Congress.

On Thursday morning, the president tweeted, in part, “I got Impeached last might without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

What are you thinking about the impeachment inquiry? What questions do you have about what happens when the process moves to the Senate?

