Daisy Ridley attends the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" in Hollywood, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The saga is coming to an end.

Or at least that’s what we’ve been told. The ninth and supposedly final mainline entry in the Star Wars franchise is set to release Friday. “The Rise of Skywalker” will see the stories of Rey, Poe, and Finn come to an end, after a journey that began when Disney purchased Star Wars publisher and licensor LucasArts.

Reviews for the new movie have been mixed. Some critics have decried the lack of character building. Others are annoyed by the amount of perceived fan service.

Then again, maybe that’s the fate of a Star Wars movie. Rian Johnson’s infamous eighth installment “The Last Jedi” upset many fans of the series.

What are Star Wars fans expecting? And what’s next for the franchise?

Guests

  • Klaudia Amenábar Senior social media producer, Inside Edition; @kaludiasays
  • Kate Sanchez Editor-in-Chief, But Why Tho? A Geek Community; creator and co-host, "But Why Tho?" podcast; @OhMyMithrandir
  • Nick Cull Professor of Public Diplomacy, University of Southern California-Annenberg; author, "Projecting Tomorrow: Science Fiction in Popular Cinema"; @nickcull

