This week, a new report said that the past six years in the Arctic were the warmest on record. It is yet another report that warns of alarming changes to the planet due to climate change.

“If we just go on as we are, we are doomed,” United Nations leader Antonio Guterres told Reuters, as he implored world powers “to signal more ambitious commitments to cut greenhouse emissions” during the COP 25 meeting in Madrid.

After a deadly shooting by a Saudi national in Pensacola, Florida, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida called for the United States to “re-examine our relationship with the kingdom.”

And India’s parliament passed a controversial bill that grants citizenship to minorities facing persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — but excludes those who are Muslim.

We get to those stories and more on the global edition of the News Roundup.