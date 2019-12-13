Earlier this week, House Democrats submitted two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The draft was then subjected to a markup by the House Judiciary committee, where both Republicans and Democrats were able to suggest amendments.

President Donald Trump says he’s close to bringing the trade war with China to a close as he nears a deal with Beijing. Tariffs on Chinese goods were set to kick in on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has authorized the creation of the president’s proposed Space Force, via a $738 billion military policy bill. The same piece of legislation also secures paid parental leave for roughly two million federal employees.

We discuss the headlines that made national news this week on the News Roundup.