1A Across America: Being Somali American (Rebroadcast)
Hear our conversation with a group of Somali Americans about how Minnesota has changed them — and how they've changed Minnesota.
What makes a great pop song? Is it the way it makes you want to dance? Or maybe how it gets stuck in your head?
At the end of 2019, with genre-bending hits like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” what do we even consider pop to be today?
There’s a lot more to pop music than initially meets the ear — and few are more equipped to know that than the hosts of “Switched on Pop.”
The Vox Media podcast deconstructs pop music, exploring the chord progressions, melodic themes and well-placed exclamation points that make these top ten hits really… pop.
Executive Producer Charlie Harding and Musicology Professor Nate Sloan join us to discuss.
Produced by Michelle Harven.
Here are some of our favorite pop bangers.
She was attacked in 2015. She was named Glamour's "woman of the year" in 2016. Now, in 2019, she's telling her story in her own words.
The presidents of Ukraine and Russia are set to meet for the first time to discuss an end to their countries' conflict.
A viral video showed world leaders appearing to mock President Trump, a rising death toll in Iran and more.