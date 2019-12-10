What makes a great pop song? Is it the way it makes you want to dance? Or maybe how it gets stuck in your head?

At the end of 2019, with genre-bending hits like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” what do we even consider pop to be today?

There’s a lot more to pop music than initially meets the ear — and few are more equipped to know that than the hosts of “Switched on Pop.”

The Vox Media podcast deconstructs pop music, exploring the chord progressions, melodic themes and well-placed exclamation points that make these top ten hits really… pop.

Executive Producer Charlie Harding and Musicology Professor Nate Sloan join us to discuss.

Produced by Michelle Harven.