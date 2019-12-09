For years, Chanel Miller was known only as “Emily Doe”.

In 2015, she was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner, a “star swimmer” at Stanford University. The case sparked a national debate about justice and leniency.

We talk with her about her new book, “Know My Name,” which tells her story as a sister, daughter, artist and stand-up comedian.

We speak frankly about the subject of sexual assault during this conversation. If you’re a survivor of sexual assault and are seeking support, you can reach out to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, at 1-800-656-4673. You can call the hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Produced by Kathryn Fink.