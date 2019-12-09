The News Roundup – International
A viral video showed world leaders appearing to mock President Trump, a rising death toll in Iran and more.
For years, Chanel Miller was known only as “Emily Doe”.
In 2015, she was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner, a “star swimmer” at Stanford University. The case sparked a national debate about justice and leniency.
We talk with her about her new book, “Know My Name,” which tells her story as a sister, daughter, artist and stand-up comedian.
We speak frankly about the subject of sexual assault during this conversation. If you’re a survivor of sexual assault and are seeking support, you can reach out to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, at 1-800-656-4673. You can call the hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The next phase of the impeachment process begins. A Democratic contender drops out of the presidential race. And the Attorney General weighs in on protests against police.
NBA Twitter has nothing on the fans of rez ball.
The Speaker of the House says House Democrats will move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump.