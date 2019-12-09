1A Across America: Being Somali American (Rebroadcast)
Hear our conversation with a group of Somali Americans about how Minnesota has changed them — and how they've changed Minnesota.
For years, Chanel Miller was known only as “Emily Doe”.
In 2015, she was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner, a “star swimmer” at Stanford University. The case sparked a national debate about justice and leniency.
We talk with her about her new book, “Know My Name,” which tells her story as a sister, daughter, artist and stand-up comedian.
We speak frankly about the subject of sexual assault during this conversation. If you’re a survivor of sexual assault and are seeking support, you can reach out to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, at 1-800-656-4673. You can call the hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Produced by Kathryn Fink.
She was attacked in 2015. She was named Glamour's "woman of the year" in 2016. Now, in 2019, she's telling her story in her own words.
The presidents of Ukraine and Russia are set to meet for the first time to discuss an end to their countries' conflict.
A viral video showed world leaders appearing to mock President Trump, a rising death toll in Iran and more.