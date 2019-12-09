Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a joint press conference following talks with Poland's President.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine are expected to meet in Paris to discuss a path towards peace in the armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine. It will be the first direct meeting between the two leaders.

Since the war began, 13,000 people have died as a direct result of the fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-sponsored “separatists.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are sponsoring the meeting.

  • Simon Ostrovsky Ukraine correspondent, PBS NewsHour, grantee at the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting; @SimonOstrovsky

