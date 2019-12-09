The News Roundup – International
A viral video showed world leaders appearing to mock President Trump, a rising death toll in Iran and more.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine are expected to meet in Paris to discuss a path towards peace in the armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine. It will be the first direct meeting between the two leaders.
Since the war began, 13,000 people have died as a direct result of the fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-sponsored “separatists.”
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are sponsoring the meeting.
Produced by Kathryn Fink.
A viral video showed world leaders appearing to mock President Trump, a rising death toll in Iran and more.
The next phase of the impeachment process begins. A Democratic contender drops out of the presidential race. And the Attorney General weighs in on protests against police.
NBA Twitter has nothing on the fans of rez ball.
The Speaker of the House says House Democrats will move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump.