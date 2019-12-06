Campaign signs for democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are displayed on a wall outside of her Oakland campaign office on December 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris announced today that she is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race citing financial difficulties.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jarrod Nadler to begin drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Attorney General William Barr issued a warning to certain communities over protests of law enforcement, saying that they could lose their right to police protection.

California Sen. Kamala Harris announced she’s ending her presidential campaign despite meeting the polling threshold to qualify for the next Democratic debate.

These stories and more on the domestic News Roundup.

Guests

  • Ed O'Keefe Political correspondent, CBS News; @edokeefe
  • Sheryl Gay Stolberg Congressional correspondent, The New York Times; @sherylnyt
  • Jeff Mason White House correspondent, Reuters; @JeffMason1
  • Nancy Klingener Florida Keys reporter, WLRN; @keywestnan

