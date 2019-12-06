House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jarrod Nadler to begin drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Attorney General William Barr issued a warning to certain communities over protests of law enforcement, saying that they could lose their right to police protection.

California Sen. Kamala Harris announced she’s ending her presidential campaign despite meeting the polling threshold to qualify for the next Democratic debate.

