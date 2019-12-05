You know the intensity of the NBA. A million coaches in the stands and on the court, high-pressure nail-biters, Stephen A. Smith pontificating about sleep.

On the Navajo Nation, rez ball has all of that (well, we can’t confirm the commentary on sleep) and more.

Here’s how New York Times sports columnist Michael Powell describes the style of basketball they play:

This is rez ball, a Roadrunner, beep-beep blur of legs and arms and sneakers. The former N.B.A. coach Mike D’Antoni’s claim to fame is that his Phoenix Suns tried to shoot within seven seconds after getting the ball. Navajos, who adore long-distance running and run-and-gun hoops, would view that as a slowdown offense.

Thousands of fans follow their high school teams around the reservation to watch. And Powell spent months with Chinle High School’s team in northern Arizona as they worked toward a state championship.

Chinle’s coach is Raul Mendoza, who has traveled around the Navajo Nation coaching basketball for decades. And former sports journalist Sunnie Clahchischiligi covered rez ball for years as a part of her work for The Navajo Times.

We talk with Clahchischiligi, Powell and Mendoza about the connection and competition behind rez ball.

Produced by Kathryn Fink.