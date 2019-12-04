No, Koalas Aren’t ‘Functionally Extinct.’ But They Are In Danger.
Amid a catastrophic fire season in Australia, what do we know about the fate of the koala?
Robyn Crawford and Whitney Houston met as teenagers. Crawford was an athlete, Houston an aspiring singer.
And they became best friends, and eventually lovers, although Houston broke off their romance after two years.
Their friendship and the working relationship lasted for 20.
The Guardian described Crawford as “one of the very few people [Houston] could trust” as “the star’s celebrity increased.”
Crawford told Lena Waithe about their relationship in an interview for Oprah Magazine.
We were a team. We always knew she had a bigger purpose, and we were ready for this. We were fearless, ferocious, intelligent, beautiful, strong, and determined. She had me, I had her. And our eyes never left each other. But I knew my role. I was the number two.
We hear from Robyn Crawford about all that and more.
The London Bridge attack has restarted conversations about how we treat those who have been radicalized. We also talk about President Trump's visit to London.
The "University of Farmington" wasn't a university at all.
Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins are the trio of talent behind a new supergroup.