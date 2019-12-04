The House Judiciary Committee will begin hearing testimony in the impeachment inquiry today.

Several constitutional experts will testify in front of the committee that “President Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine rises to the level of impeachment,” according to The Washington Post

This testimony comes a day after the House Intelligence Committee released a report that said the president “placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States,” The New York Times reported.

We bring you the latest updates on the impeachment inquiry.