Guns & America: The Good Guy with a Gun
Will having a gun save you from a violent crime? Or does the risk of having a gun in the house outweigh any potential rewards?
In this age of increased polarization, maybe our ideas about belonging need to be re-examined. Social scientist and storyteller Brené Brown argues in her new book that “we can find sacredness both in being a part of something and in standing alone when necessary.”
Brown, whose TED talk on “The Power of Vulnerability” has been viewed more than 30 million times, explains why “believing in and belonging to ourselves is the only way back to each other.”
Will having a gun save you from a violent crime? Or does the risk of having a gun in the house outweigh any potential rewards?
Questions like these come up as the public contemplates a wealth tax.
Israel could be headed for its third election in a year. Meanwhile, unrest continues in Bolivia and Iran.
A U.S. ambassador acknowledges a 'quid pro quo" and Democratic candidates debate. Host Joshua Johnson and a panel of reporters talk about the week's top headlines.