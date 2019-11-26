© Benedict Evans

In this age of increased polarization, maybe our ideas about belonging need to be re-examined. Social scientist and storyteller Brené Brown argues in her new book that “we can find sacredness both in being a part of something and in standing alone when necessary.”

Brown, whose TED talk on “The Power of Vulnerability” has been viewed more than 30 million times, explains why “believing in and belonging to ourselves is the only way back to each other.”

Guests

  • Brené Brown Author, "Dare To Lead"; Research Professor, University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work; @BreneBrown

Topics + Tags

Most Recent Shows

Friday News Roundup – Domestic

Friday, Nov 22 2019A U.S. ambassador acknowledges a 'quid pro quo" and Democratic candidates debate. Host Joshua Johnson and a panel of reporters talk about the week's top headlines.

Listen