Susan Kelechi Watson, Tom Hanks, Marielle Heller, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper attend the Photo Call for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" at Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Could there be a more wholesome movie to watch this Thanksgiving than “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood?”

The film follows a journalist who is assigned to profile everyone’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers. He starts out convinced there’s a “real” Mr. Rogers that’s very different from the character the man portrays on his children’s show.

However, slowly but surely, the writer realizes there’s little difference between the two, and he reexamines his own life in light of his time with Rogers.

In this edition of the 1A Movie Club, we discuss the film, Rogers’ legacy and how we can all become better neighbors.

Produced by Morgan Givens.

Guests

  • Ronald Young Jr. Associate minister, junior pastor, Greater Refuge Temple; film critic and cultural commentator; creator and host of "Time Well Spent" and the "Leaving the Theatre" podcasts; @ohitsBigRon
  • Beandrea July Freelance culture writer; film critic; @beandreadotcom
  • John Horn Host, KPCC's "The Frame"; @jghorn

