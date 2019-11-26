Could there be a more wholesome movie to watch this Thanksgiving than “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood?”

The film follows a journalist who is assigned to profile everyone’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers. He starts out convinced there’s a “real” Mr. Rogers that’s very different from the character the man portrays on his children’s show.

However, slowly but surely, the writer realizes there’s little difference between the two, and he reexamines his own life in light of his time with Rogers.

In this edition of the 1A Movie Club, we discuss the film, Rogers’ legacy and how we can all become better neighbors.

Produced by Morgan Givens.