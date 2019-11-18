DJ Michael Brun poses for a picture during an interview with AFP in Brooklyn, New York.

DJ Michael Brun poses for a picture during an interview with AFP in Brooklyn, New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Media coverage of Haiti is usually reduced to unrest and natural disasters.

But Haitian DJ Michael Brun wants to show people a different side of Haiti through his music.

His new album, “Lokal,” is a collection of contemporary Haitian sound, which he says is underrepresented in modern music.

From Teen Vogue:

“People know Reggae music, they know Jamaican music, they know Dancehall, they know Reggaeton. Generally, you’ll know at least one vibe from a country in the Caribbean, but Haiti for some reason is off the map. I wanted to change that.”

Brun began incorporating Haitian influences into his music after noticing a shift in taste in the pop landscape.

We talk with the DJ about “Lokal” and his latest recommendations for new music coming out of Haiti.

Produced by Haili Blassingame

Guests

Topics + Tags

Most Recent Shows

The News Roundup – Domestic

Friday, Nov 15 2019The House holds its first public impeachment hearings. A former governor of Massachusetts throws his hat in the ring for 2020. And the Supreme Court weighs the fate of about 700,000 immigrants.

Listen