The News Roundup – International
Bolivia has a new leader, protests still rage in Hong Kong, and the climate crisis continues to wreak havoc across the globe.
Media coverage of Haiti is usually reduced to unrest and natural disasters.
But Haitian DJ Michael Brun wants to show people a different side of Haiti through his music.
His new album, “Lokal,” is a collection of contemporary Haitian sound, which he says is underrepresented in modern music.
From Teen Vogue:
“People know Reggae music, they know Jamaican music, they know Dancehall, they know Reggaeton. Generally, you’ll know at least one vibe from a country in the Caribbean, but Haiti for some reason is off the map. I wanted to change that.”
Brun began incorporating Haitian influences into his music after noticing a shift in taste in the pop landscape.
We talk with the DJ about “Lokal” and his latest recommendations for new music coming out of Haiti.
Produced by Haili Blassingame
The House holds its first public impeachment hearings. A former governor of Massachusetts throws his hat in the ring for 2020. And the Supreme Court weighs the fate of about 700,000 immigrants.
If more than one in four American households have a smart speaker — how will they affect family relationships?
Disturbing allegations of violence and cruelty continue to emerge in Alabama's prison system. How can it be reformed — and what can the rest of America learn from Alabama's experience?