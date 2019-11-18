The News Roundup – International
Bolivia has a new leader, protests still rage in Hong Kong, and the climate crisis continues to wreak havoc across the globe.
Here is a line from a government report released in 2014:
“The interrogations of CIA detainees were brutal and far worse than the CIA represented to policymakers and others.”
That’s from the 7,000-page Senate investigation of the CIA’s use of torture in secret prisons following the 9/11 attacks. A new film, “The Report,” follows the decade of research and political maneuvering leading up to the report’s release.
In The Report, Adam Driver plays a young Senate staffer, Daniel J. Jones, who is in charge of compiling the evidence to include in the report — all while dealing with attempts from the White House to block its release.
We talk to Jones and Burns about the making of “The Report,” and how they managed to film it in just 26 days.
Produced by Haili Blassingame. Text by Arfie Ghedi.
The House holds its first public impeachment hearings. A former governor of Massachusetts throws his hat in the ring for 2020. And the Supreme Court weighs the fate of about 700,000 immigrants.
If more than one in four American households have a smart speaker — how will they affect family relationships?
Disturbing allegations of violence and cruelty continue to emerge in Alabama's prison system. How can it be reformed — and what can the rest of America learn from Alabama's experience?