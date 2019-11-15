Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales stepped down this week after sustained pressure to resign from the public and military.

Government official Jeanine Áñez has stepped in.

From NPR:

The Senate vice president, Jeanine Áñez, 52, declared herself interim president, as the next in the line of succession after the resignations of Morales, 60, and several of his high-ranking allies. She made the proclamation at a Senate meeting that was boycotted by members of Morales’ socialist party — and that therefore lacked a quorum — but Bolivia’s highest constitutional court has endorsed her move, as have government officials in Brazil, the U.K. and the U.S.

How has the transfer of power affected Bolivian civilians?

And demonstrations in Hong Kong escalated this week after police shot an unarmed protester. CNN reported that “the protester was in a critical condition on Monday morning, but by the afternoon, police said there was no immediate threat to his life.”

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Donald Trump met with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The White House meeting came after Turkish forces invaded northern Syria and targeted Kurdish fighters there. The move sparked outcry across the globe — including on Capitol Hill.

