Hey Alexa, Should We Worry About Kids And Smart Speakers?
If more than one in four American households have a smart speaker — how will they affect family relationships?
Guest Host: Todd Zwillich
The House of Representatives held its first set of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced his late entry into the Democratic presidential primary.
Professional journalists on Twitter criticized a statement released by student journalists at Northwestern University apologizing to protesters for their coverage.
These stories and more on the domestic News Roundup.
Disturbing allegations of violence and cruelty continue to emerge in Alabama's prison system. How can it be reformed — and what can the rest of America learn from Alabama's experience?
We talk to a former whistleblower about the whistleblower that catalyzed the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
How do grassroots organizers hope to rebuild the Democratic Party in the deep-red state of Alabama?