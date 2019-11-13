Color Me Crimson: Can Football Unite Alabama?

1A Across America: Breaking The One-Party South
How do grassroots organizers hope to rebuild the Democratic Party in the deep-red state of Alabama?
Nothing brings people together like a common enemy, right? Also, matching jerseys and a rallying cry. University of Alabama football fans have been united by the Crimson Tide for generations, but is chanting “roll tide” really powerful enough to bridge Alabama’s political and social divides?
As Ben Flanagan writes for AL.com:
Covering Alabama football fans for the better part of a decade now, spending countless hours around hundreds of tailgates operated by all sorts of people, I’ve seen an almost universally positive and cohesive environment. Time seems to stop in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide hit the field.
But is this cohesion as fleeting as the game clock?
Produced by Haili Blassingame.
How do grassroots organizers hope to rebuild the Democratic Party in the deep-red state of Alabama?
Football remains a cultural powerhouse in Alabama - and the rest of the country. But can one sport unite a fractured America? Especially if that sport is losing players... and even some fans?
The former attorney general is running for his old Senate seat in Alabama.
The Trump administration wants to "wind down" the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program. The Supreme Court will make the final call.