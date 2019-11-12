Jeff Sessions was a senator from Alabama, until he became President Donald Trump’s pick to become attorney general. Then, Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe. Twenty months later, he was forced out of the Department of Justice.

Now, he’s running for his old Senate seat.

Sessions’ legacy as attorney general includes his enforcement of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, in which thousands of children were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But the thing that might doom his re-election campaign could be the wrath of the president himself, who has never forgiven Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation.

In this 1A Across America broadcast from WBHM in Birmingham, we hear from political experts in the state about Sessions’ legacy and what could come next for him.

