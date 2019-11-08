Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks during a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the Robert F. Kennedy Main Justice Building.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces a bid for his old Senate seat, much to the reported ire of President Donald Trump.

Public impeachment hearings on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are set to begin next week.

And citing the President’s feelings towards the newspaper, local Florida lawmakers denied a request to buy a digital subscription to The New York Times for a local library.

These stories and more on the domestic News Roundup.

  • Katie Rogers White House correspondent, The New York Times. @katierogers
  • Philip Klein Executive editor, Washington Examiner; author "Fear Your Future: How the Deck is Stacked Against Millennials and Why Socialism Would Make it Worse;" @philipaklein
  • Tim Mak Politics reporter, NPR; @timkmak

