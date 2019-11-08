Watching (And Writing) The Watchmen
A new HBO adaptation of the legendary comic is receiving rave reviews.
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces a bid for his old Senate seat, much to the reported ire of President Donald Trump.
Public impeachment hearings on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are set to begin next week.
And citing the President’s feelings towards the newspaper, local Florida lawmakers denied a request to buy a digital subscription to The New York Times for a local library.
These stories and more on the domestic News Roundup.
Here's how a Tik Tok meme has become rallying cry for Gen-Z. It does involve SoundCloud.
The writer, director, and lead actor of the film "Motherless Brooklyn" joins us.
We recap election results from Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Virginia.