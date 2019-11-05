Getting Thirsty With ‘Thirst Aid Kit’
Why do we like who we like?
What’s it like to run 19 museums, 21 libraries and the National Zoo?
Lonnie Bunch knows the answer now that he’s in charge of the Smithsonian Institution. He previously served as the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Bunch is the first black person and the first historian to head the organization. He told NPR that “it is crucially important for the Smithsonian to recognize it has an obligation to help America understand the fullness of itself, not just a portion of itself.”
We hear from him about what’s new and what’s next at the world’s largest museum and research center.
Produced by Haili Blassingame.
Why do we like who we like?
As coal companies attempt to raise revenues and cut costs, a Texas Tribune and Grist investigation looked into the consequences of jump-starting the industry.
About a quarter of the American public doesn’t buy into key aspects of democracy, according to a recent survey.
ISIS leader al-Baghdadi was confirmed dead. Political protests force Chile to cancel two global summits.