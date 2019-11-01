House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), speaks during a news conference following the passage of a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry centered on President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), speaks during a news conference following the passage of a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry centered on President Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Despite planned blackouts meant to reduce the risk of a blaze, wildfires continue to rage across California.

The Washington Nationals won the World Series for the first time since 1924.

We cover the biggest national stories of the week on the domestic edition of the News Roundup.

Guests

  • Asawin Suebsaeng White House reporter, The Daily Beast; @swin24
  • Anita Kumar White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico; @anitakumar01
  • Byron York Chief political correspondent, The Washington Examiner; @ByronYork

