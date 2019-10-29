Taika Waititi (L) and Roman Griffin Davis (R) star in JOJO RABBIT.

Taika Waititi (L) and Roman Griffin Davis (R) star in JOJO RABBIT. Kimberley French/© 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

Set in World War II Germany, Taika Waititi’s new film “Jojo Rabbit” follows a 10-year-old boy named Johannes who has the oddest of imaginary friends: Adolf Hitler.

From A.O. Scott’s review in The New York Times:

The make-believe Hitler is somehow both the most outlandish and the most realistic thing about “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi’s new film. Based on the novel “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens — and featuring Waititi himself as Johannes’s goofball fantasy-Führer — the movie filters the banality and evil of the Third Reich through the consciousness of a smart, sensitive, basically ordinary German child. Veering from farce to sentimentality, infused throughout with the anarchic pop humanism Waititi has brought to projects as various as “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” it risks going wrong in a dozen different ways and manages to avoid at least half of them.

We review the movie and take your calls in the latest meeting of the 1A Movie Club.

Produced by Kathryn Fink.

Guests

  • John Horn Host, KPCC's "The Frame"; @jghorn
  • Steven Luckert Senior Curator, Levine Institute for Holocaust Education, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
  • Tasha Robinson Film and TV editor, The Verge; @TashaRobinson

