Set in World War II Germany, Taika Waititi’s new film “Jojo Rabbit” follows a 10-year-old boy named Johannes who has the oddest of imaginary friends: Adolf Hitler.

From A.O. Scott’s review in The New York Times:

The make-believe Hitler is somehow both the most outlandish and the most realistic thing about “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi’s new film. Based on the novel “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens — and featuring Waititi himself as Johannes’s goofball fantasy-Führer — the movie filters the banality and evil of the Third Reich through the consciousness of a smart, sensitive, basically ordinary German child. Veering from farce to sentimentality, infused throughout with the anarchic pop humanism Waititi has brought to projects as various as “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” it risks going wrong in a dozen different ways and manages to avoid at least half of them.

We review the movie and take your calls in the latest meeting of the 1A Movie Club.

