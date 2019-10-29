Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, and former U.S. Attorney speaks at a press conference on the investigation into the murder of federal prosecutor Tom Wales in Seattle, Washington.

A great deal of the national conversation is driven by decisions made by state and national officials. But what about decisions that are made much closer to places in the country that many Americans call home?

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan sits down with us to discuss the tech economy, the affordability crisis, access to opportunity, homelessness and worker protections.

How does a local, urban government work to address these issues?

Produced by Stacia Brown.

